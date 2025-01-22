GRADE 12 PUPIL FALLS AND DIES AS HE WAS RUNNING TO HIS CLASS IN MAAMBA



Maamba Maamba Police Station on 21/01/2025 at 08:20 hours received a report of SUDDEN AND UNNATURAL DEATH of a grade 12 pupil at Maamba High School suddenly died after falling down as he was running going to his class from the School dormitory.



The incidence is believed to have occurred on 21/01/2025 at around 06:45 hours at Maamba High School.



Brief facts of the matter are that on 21/01/2025 at around 05:30 hours Maamba High School pupils had breakfast and later they all went back to their dormitories to prepare for the class lessons. At 06:45 hours as it was raining, the now deceased Pardon Jalabani went running to his class and as he approached the door of the classroom he slipped and fell face down. Aston Miyanda, a classmate who was present at the time and saw what happened went and tried to wake him up but to no avail as the friend showed no signs of breathing.



The School Management was quickly informed about the incident who later went to the scene where they found the deceased still lying on the ground breathless.



They picked the body and took it to Maamba Police Station and officially reported the matter. Acting on the matter, officers inspected the body, inquiry file opened and later deposited it in Maamba Hospital mortuary awaiting post-mortem examination. Officers later visited the scene.



Issued by: Mr. Moono Faula Namalongo (Deputy Commissionner of Police) Deputy Commanding Officer – Southern Division