GRADE 5 PUPIL AMONG THOSE CHARGED WITH BEATING COPS IN KATETE

THE family of Thandiford Banda, a 14-year old Grade 5 pupil Chamiwawa Primary School who was among those charged with assaulting nine police police officers in Katete have protested the lad’s innocence.

His parents say, Thandiford was picked up from the boy’s sleeping quarters during the nigh after his elder siblings ran away.

Thandiford and 19 others appeared in the Katete Magistrate Court were they denied bail and transferred to Namuseche Correctional Facility in Chipata.

Over a week ago, nine police officers were attacked and mercilessly beaten by a mob in Kamwaza Village after they attempted to rescue a village headman accused of protecting murderers and practicing wizardry.

Twenty-two people were later arrested out which two were released and the rest slapped with various charges including assault and damage to property.