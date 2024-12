GRADE 7 EXAM RESULTS: COPPERBELT PROVINCE TAKES TOP HONORS

Lusaka, Zambia – The Ministry of Education has released the 2024 Grade 7 examination results, with Copperbelt Province emerging as the top performer.

Here are the top 10 rankings:

1. Copperbelt Province

2. Lusaka Province



3. Northern Province

4. Muchinga Province

5. Western Province



6. Luapula Province

7. North-Western Province

8. Eastern Province



9. Central Province

10. Southern Province