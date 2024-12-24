GRADE 9 EXAM RESULTS: EASTERN PROVINCE TAKES TOP SPOT

Lusaka, Zambia – The Ministry of Education has released the 2024 Grade 9 examination results, with Eastern Province emerging as the top performer.

According to the latest rankings, Eastern Province secured the number one spot, followed closely by Copperbelt Province in second place. Northern Province took third place, while Muchinga Province and Lusaka Province rounded out the top five.

The impressive performance by Eastern Province is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of students, teachers, and parents in the province. The Ministry of Education has congratulated all students who sat for the exams and encouraged them to continue working hard to achieve their academic goals.

The full rankings are as follows:

1. Eastern Province

2. Copperbelt Province

3. Northern Province

4. Muchinga Province

5. Lusaka Province

6. Central Province

7. Luapula Province

8. Southern Province

9. North-Western Province

10. Western Province