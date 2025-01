SCHOOLS OPEN TOMORROW

The schools are opening tomorrow, 13th January 2025.

According to the Ministry of Education, Grades opening tomorrow under the Old Curriculum are as follows.

1. Day Care or Baby Class (0-3)

2. ⁠Reception

3. ⁠Grade 2

4. ⁠Grade 3



5. ⁠Grade 4

6. ⁠Grade 5

7. ⁠Grade 6

8. ⁠Grade 7



9. ⁠Grade 9

10. ⁠Grade 10

11. ⁠Grade 11

12. ⁠Grade 12

While Grades opening on February 10th under the New Curriculum are as follows

1. ECE Level 1 (3yrs – 4yrs Nursery Class)

2. ⁠Grade 1

3. ⁠Form 1