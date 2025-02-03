Grammy Awards 2025: Beyoncé wins best country album



(BBC) A stunned expression shot across Beyoncé’s face as her latest record, Cowboy Carter, was named best country album at the 67th Grammy Awards.





In a moment laced with symbolism, the award was announced by Taylor Swift – another artist who has successfully switched genres – and who is Beyoncé’s competition for the night’s main prize, album of the year.





“Wow, I really was not expecting this,” said the star, thanking “all of the incredible country artists” who had voted for the prize.



The recognition came five months after Beyoncé was snubbed at the Country Music Awards – even after she became the first black woman to have a number one hit on the Hot Country Songs chart, with Texas Hold ‘Em.





That song was also nominated for record of the year, but lost to Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us.



The rap hit, which was the knock-out blow in Lamar’s long-running rap battle with Drake, scooped all five of the awards it was nominated for, including song of the year, best rap song and best music video.





It was only the second hip-hop song win record of the year (following Childish Gambino’s This Is America in 2019) but Lamar played the achievement down, focusing instead on his hometown of Los Angeles, which was recently ravaged by wildfires.ppp