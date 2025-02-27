GRANDDAUGHTERS BURN THEIR GRANDMOTHER TO DEATH THEY SAID SHE IS THE REASON THEY DON’T GET MARRIED TO RICH MEN.



A 96-year-old woman of Senior Chief Nsefu in Mambwe district of Eastern Province has been set ablaze by her three granddaughters over suspicion that she bewitched them not to find stable marriages with well to do husbands.





The incident occurred on Monday at Malama Village between 21 and 23 hours.



Among the suspects there are two teenagers and a 29 year old lady all granddaughters to Maria Nkhoma now the deceased.





The trio whilst acting together burned the 96 year-old woman to death by lightning curtains using the grass which they collected from the grass thatched kitchen which is seven meters away from the crime scene.





Confirming the development to Breeze FM News, Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba identified the suspects as Tamara Mazyopa 29, female juvenile aged 18 and Beatrice Nyoni aged 19 years all of Chipeni village.





Mr. Mweemba said that investigations revealed that the murder was initiated by Tamara Mazyopa the eldest.





After setting the deceased on fire in her three bedroomed house, the trio locked the door do that she doesn’t have any chance to survive.





The Police Commanding Officer stated that the body has been deposited at Mambwe district hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.



The trio has since been arrested.



Credit: Breeze FM