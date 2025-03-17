Grant GBM Bail Pending Appeal, Its a Matter of Right and Rule of Law



Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;



GBM is entilted to bail pending appeal. It is on record that he has appealed against his conviction and his sentence.



As recent evidence has shown, his imprisonment is false and he will likely win his case on appeal.



The right to appeal is a fundamental right and allows individuals to seek review, redress of the decision of a lower court by a higher court, typically if the appellant believes the decision was flawed or unjust and if there were glaring errors in the trial court proceedings, or the way the law was misapplied rendering the outcome unfair.





President Hakainde Hichilema must lift his stranglehold on the Judiciary and allow it to operate freely.



GBM or his family need not beg President Hichilema or Jack Mwiimbu.





In all this, the greatest disappointment is the Chief Justice, Mumba Malila SC who has acquiesced, participated and collaborated in the decimation of the independence and autonomy of the Judiciary and has allowed the Judiciary to be rented to the Executive to punish Hichilema’s political opponents and critics.



The numerous cases of the Patriotic Front Party, individual cases of Nixon Chilangwa, GBM, Rizwan Patel and others have demonstrated the abuseof courts to punish political opponents.





It is therefore imperative that GBM is granted bail pending appeal as the chances of his case succeeding are extremely high.



It’s a matter of right and a matter of the Rule of Law.