Grant GBM Bail Pending Appeal, Its a Matter of Right and Rule of Law
Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba Wrote;
GBM is entilted to bail pending appeal. It is on record that he has appealed against his conviction and his sentence.
As recent evidence has shown, his imprisonment is false and he will likely win his case on appeal.
The right to appeal is a fundamental right and allows individuals to seek review, redress of the decision of a lower court by a higher court, typically if the appellant believes the decision was flawed or unjust and if there were glaring errors in the trial court proceedings, or the way the law was misapplied rendering the outcome unfair.
President Hakainde Hichilema must lift his stranglehold on the Judiciary and allow it to operate freely.
GBM or his family need not beg President Hichilema or Jack Mwiimbu.
In all this, the greatest disappointment is the Chief Justice, Mumba Malila SC who has acquiesced, participated and collaborated in the decimation of the independence and autonomy of the Judiciary and has allowed the Judiciary to be rented to the Executive to punish Hichilema’s political opponents and critics.
The numerous cases of the Patriotic Front Party, individual cases of Nixon Chilangwa, GBM, Rizwan Patel and others have demonstrated the abuseof courts to punish political opponents.
It is therefore imperative that GBM is granted bail pending appeal as the chances of his case succeeding are extremely high.
It’s a matter of right and a matter of the Rule of Law.
Says the man running away from facing his own pending jail time…..kikiki
Mwamba is the least person to advocate for another Mwamba! There is history to show the relationship between the two. Mwamba can not continue to peddle his lies and advance an truths to favour his family member while he himself is a fugitive from the law. Bay is a prerogative of the court upon hearing the evidence. It’s important for Mwamba to realise that Sata was not the prosecuting authority. Sata’s powers could only come in to pardon after conviction and sentencing. He should understand that the letter that he has flashed in the media is nothing but propaganda. In any case you have voided the letter you published in the media by publishing it to the word. At this stage no one knows whether it’s authentic or a fraudulent document. We know that Mwamba has been accused before of manufacturing fraudulent documents. Fortunately, he can not remain in the US for too long on his visa. The current Trup administration will get him out once the visa expires. And if he still using a diplomatic passport, the ministry of foreign affairs should revoke it and give an ordinary passport.