GRANT VOWS TO REDEEM CHIPOLPOLO AFTER LOSS TO IVORY COAST



Chipolopolo Coach Avram Grant has promised to make up for Zambia’s 2-0 loss to Ivory Coast by delivering a strong performance against Sierra Leone on Tuesday.



Grant says he will make amends in Tuesday’s fixture slated for Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.



The Zambia Senior National Soccer team kicked off the Group G Morocco 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier on a disappointing note, losing to African Champions Ivory Coast.



The Chipolopolo boys succumbed to a 2-0 defeat in the group opener played at Bouake on Friday night.



Quick second-half goals from Jean-Philippe Krasso were enough to give the home side bragging rights over Zambia.



Speaking during a post-match interview, Grant expressed disappointment with the results but stated that his team put up a good fight and could have won the game.



Zambia hosts Sierra Leone on Tuesday at the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.



Sierra Leone drew 0-0 with Chad in the other Group G game played on Friday in Monrovia, as the Leone Stars are playing home matches in neighboring Liberia.