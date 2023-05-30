GRAPHICALLY OR ‘NTONGOLICALLY’ LIFE MUST GO ON…The Father was deliberately misunderstood penalibe na nkani paja- Thomas Sipalo

GRAPHICALLY OR ‘NTONGOLICALLY’ LIFE MUST GO ON…The Father was deliberately misunderstood penalibe na nkani paja…

From my understanding in simplicity the Father was trying to say,

“Simplify the explanation of the current economy in its simplest terms so that everyone can easily understand”…

It’s unfortunate that our current political sensitivity has escalated to levels where even a simple political related ranting can deliberately be misunderstood and seen as an attack.

Paja penalibe na nkani ikulu,we’ve just become a country full of political intolerance,sure one whole weak arguing over Graph na Ntongo?

Thomas Sipalo,

Komboni President.