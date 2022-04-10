EAGLE STOLEN FROM KK’s TOMBSTONE

BARELY a few weeks after former President Rupiah Banda was put to rest at Embassy Park, thieves have started desecrating the presidential burial site stealing a man-made eagle at First President Kenneth Kaunda’s grave.

The thieves also stole iron sheets barricading the grave and some unused pavers. The theft at the site is alleged to have happened after the burial of fourth President Rupiah Banda.

A check by the Sunday Mail at the site found the eagle, which was on the tip of Dr Kaunda’s tombstone, missing, some iron sheets barricading the grave were also missing including a heap of pavers that were put for paving the site.

From the onlookers found at the grave site, it is suspected that the thieves could have mistaken the eagle to be made out of gold or copper. “Whoever did this will not find peace, why steal from the dead?

Could it be for ritual purposes or what?

(Story Credit: Sunday Mail)