GREAT KALU TO RUN FOR FAZ PRESIDENT

Celebrated 2012 Africa Cup of Nations winning FAZ president Kalusha Bwalya has announced he will contest the FAZ elections on March 29, 2025.

The 1988 African Footballer of the Year has also informed the CAF top brass that he was in the running for the top football office in Zambia.

In an interview, Kalusha says his interest to return to the FAZ presidency is in response to numerous calls for him to contest the top job.

He says his bid for the presidency this time is anchored on uniting the football fraternity and prospering the game.

“I’m definitely in the running. Zambian football must prosper and unite,” he says.

The former Chipolopolo captain is due to hold a briefing in Lusaka in the next few weeks after attending to family during the festive period. He is currently in Europe.

FAZ has announced the elective AGM will be held on March 29, 2025.

By Augustine Mukoka