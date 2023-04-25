Great Political Embarrassment Awaits President Hakainde Hichilema- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba



Great Political Embarrassment Awaits President Hakainde Hichilema

Recently there have been various legal and administrative attempts and proccesses to deregister the Opposition Patriotic Front.

In March 2012, Chief Registrar of Societies, Clement Andeleki deregistered the Movement for Multiparty Democracy.

He thought he was doing favours for the ruling party. The matter backfired bringing great political, national and international embarrasments to President Michael Sata.

As usual, we never learn from history.

Hon.Clement Andeleki is now Katombora Member of Parliament. Maybe the UPND and their Chief Registrar can ask him for some lessons.

Whatever the weaknesses, Zambia is a Democracy and there has been on-going campaign and a resolute determination to roll back dictatorship that was entrenched under one-pary state and promote democratic tenets, and democratic institutions.

The Patriotic Front as the largest Opposition party in Parliament with about 58 Members of Parliament, is part of the governance of this country and therefore this foolish behaviour by the Chief Registrar of Societies will but, bring great embarrasment to President Hakainde Hichilema.

And in relation to this latest letter from the Registrar of Societies, it is based on misinformation, lies and malice.