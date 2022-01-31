GREAT THINGS UNDERWAY – HH

President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

This afternoon we took time to interact with our fellow citizens of Kamulanga and Lilayi areas in Lusaka.

Their confidence and willingness to hold hands with us in reconstructing our Country’s economy is really energising.

Free education, no lawlessness, no disunity, no discrimination but peace and development is our focus.

Jobs? Yes jobs! We are working on this and this year is the turn around period for massive job creation and other great things to come.

During the interactions, we also drummed up support for our Kabwata Constituency parliamentary candidate Andrew Tayengwa ahead of this Thursday’s by-election.

Zambia is getting better and will be better.

God bless you all.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia