

By Michael Kaluba

The Green Party has disclosed intentions to move a private members motion in parliament aimed at amendments to the constitution and the electoral process act to restrict the holding of by-elections to at least one per term based on circumstances.

Green Party leader Peter Sinkamba says his movement last week circulated a proposed amendment to the constitution regarding the by elections and is currently waiting for the disposal of matters before parliament including election petitions before moving the private members motion that he hopes can be supported by both ruling and opposition Members of Parliament.

Mr. Sinkamba is of the view that amendments must be made to both the electoral process act and the constitution arguing that dealing with one without the other will not deal with the challenge of by-elections especially that they continue to take national resources to be held.

He adds that by-elections may not be removed completely but could be managed to acceptable levels such as one allowable per term as opposed to currently where it is imperative to have by elections in the case of death, nullification and resignations among other circumstances.

PHOENIX NEWS