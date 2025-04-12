Greenland base commander removed for ‘subverting Trump’s agenda’ after Vance visit

The commander of the U.S. Space Force base in Greenland was removed for apparent disloyalty two weeks after vice president JD Vance’s visit to the remote outpost.

The military service branch issued a statement Thursday announcing that Col. Susannah Meyers was removed from her post at Space Base Delta 1 due to “loss of confidence in her ability to lead,” reported the New York Times.

“Commanders are expected to adhere to the highest standards of conduct,” the Space Force statement read, “especially as it relates to remaining nonpartisan in the performance of their duties.”

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell shared the Space Force statement on X, adding that “actions to undermine the chain of command or to subvert President Trump’s agenda will not be tolerated.”

Parnell also linked to an article by the independent news organization Military.com that reported Meyers had sent an email to base staff distancing herself from the vice president’s March 28 visit, which came as president Donald Trump pushes to take over Greenland, which is semiautonomous territory of Denmark.

Vance criticized Denmark during his remarks to staff at Pituffik, saying the NATO ally did not spend enough to keep the island safe, which drew a rebuke from that country’s leadership.

“This is not how you speak to your close allies,” said Lars Løkke Rasmussen, Denmark’s foreign minister.

Meyers emailed her staff March 31 saying that Vance’s comments did not reflect the views of the leadership at Pituffik base, U.S. military personnel, as well as civilian contractors from Greenland, Denmark and Canada.

She was replaced by Col. Shawn Lee, according to the Space Force’s recent announcement.