Greenland Responds After Trump Says US Will Control Greenland ‘One Way or the Other’

BREAKING: Greenland’s Prime Minister verbally backhands Donald Trump after he calls for seizing the country “one way or another” during his lie-filled speech to Congress, proudly stating: “We are not for sale and can’t just be taken.”







Prime Minister Múte Bourup Egede stated that Greenlanders “don’t want to be Americans, or Danes either. We are Kalaallit.”



The Kalaallit are the indigenous people of Greenland.



“The Americans and their leader must understand that,” the prime minister continued in his Facebook post. “We are not for sale and can’t just be taken. Our future is decided by us in Greenland.”



During his speech, Trump absurdly addressed Greenland and claimed that joining America will “keep you safe, we will make you rich, and together, we will take Greenland to heights like you have never thought possible before.”





Meanwhile, the American economy is nose-diving thanks to Trump’s disastrous tariffs. Grocery prices are skyrocketing and it’s getting too expensive to fill up your car at the pump.



Why would anyone want to join the United States while Trump is driving us off an economic cliff?





The simple, stupid truth is that Trump’s desire to acquire Greenland by hook or crook is part of his neo-imperialist fantasies of himself as some kind of 21st century conqueror. He also hasn’t ruled out the possibility of using military force which is hardly surprising given his naked admiration for Vladimir Putin.