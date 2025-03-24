Greenland slams visit by US govt officials after Trump threatened to annex Danish territory

Greenland has accused the Trump administration of being “highly aggressive” by sending a delegation of senior officials to the territory this week.

US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Mike Waltz is visiting Greenland early this week with the U.S. energy secretary Chris Wright, according to reports, in addition to a separate trip by Second Lady Usha Vance on Thursday.

The trips come after Trump last week made repeated threats to annex the autonomous Danish territory.

Greenland’s prime minister Mute B. Egede was quoted in a Greenlandic newspaper Sunday furiously questioning why Waltz was visiting.

“We are now at a level where it can in no way be characterized as a harmless visit from a politician’s wife,” Egede said, according to Greenland’s Sermitsiaq newspaper.

“What is the national security adviser doing in Greenland? The only purpose is to demonstrate power over us.”

“He is Trump’s confidential and closest advisor, and his presence in Greenland alone will certainly make the Americans believe in Trump’s mission, and the pressure will increase after the visit,” Egede added.

It was announced Sunday that Vance would visit Greenland from Thursday until Saturday, accompanied by her son.

Vance will “visit historical sites, learn about Greenlandic heritage, and attend the Avannaata Qimussersu, Greenland’s national dogsled race,” the White House said in a statement.

The race features 737 mushers and 444 dogs in a “remarkable display of speed, skill, and teamwork,” the statement said. Vance and “the delegation are excited to witness this monumental race and celebrate Greenlandic culture and unity,” it added.

The planned visits follow Trump’s repeated threats to annex the autonomous territory and claim it for the U.S. The president claimed, “We need that for international security, not just national security.”

A longstanding defence agreement between the United States and Denmark allows the U.S. to operate military facilities in Greenland, including Ptiuffik Space Base, formerly known as Thule Air Base.

The U.S. once offered to purchase the island in the wake of the Second World War but the Danish government declined the offer. The Danish government and the Greenlandic government have both said that the territory is not up for sale.

“I think it’ll happen,” Trump told reporters earlier this month while he sat next to NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte. Trump questioned whether Denmark still had a right to claim the world’s largest island as part of its kingdom.

“A boat landed there 200 years ago or something. And they say they have rights to it,” Trump said. “I don’t know if that’s true. I don’t think it is, actually.”