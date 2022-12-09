Greyford Monde Condemns PF Cadres Booing Of Ministers At Tutwa’s Funeral

PATRIOTIC Front (PF) presidential hopeful Greyford Monde has condemned the booing of UPND leaders at the funeral of Tutwa Ngulube.

In an interview, Monde said the act was uncalled for and that no leader should be disrespected in such a manner.

Monde however, added that the act was not by PF supporters but a community of Kabwe.

He has called on those that feel betrayed by the government to use right platforms to air their grievances.

“As an individual, don’t want to speak on behalf of the party, I don’t want to believe that the people that came there were PF all of them, I think it was a community of Kabwe.The community of Kabwe are the ones who did what they did and which was very unfortunate and I wish that did not happen if I had a way that should not have happened. Booing elderly people, booing our leaders will not in any way take away the fact that they will still remain our leaders. Booing is not a solution to our problems, I wouldn’t commend that,” he said.

He said it is unZambian to disrespect leaders regardless of their political affiliation adding that the act can not in any way solve the grief.

Garry Nkombo, Frank Tayali and Mike Mposha were on Tuesday booed in Kabwe during the burial of Tutwa.

Monde has meanwhile, commended the UPND leadership and other opposition political parties that mourned Tutwa Ngulube.