GRIEVING PARTNER SHARES HOW HE RETURNED FROM MILITARY TRAINING TO DEAD FIANCÉE

A GRIEVING fiancé has shared how he returned home to a lifeless fiancée whom he last saw in August last year.

Christopher Zulu was among the recently recruited military officers and was looking forward to seeing his partner Tatiana Mutumba.

Zulu wrote on his Facebook page that he had been with the late Mutumba for three years.

He said two days before his pass out, he communicated with his lover who despite being unwell promised to show up for his pass out but this dream was unfortunately cut short as the girl passed on the day before her partner’s pass out.

“Friday pass out day and it was a success, I met my relatives and she wasn’t there I thought she didn’t make it cause she’s still sick. As my people were preparing to leave, mom with tears dropping on her face told me the shocking news “ son be strong for what I’m about to tell you is so sad, we lost Tatiana she went to meet up with the Lord,” cried Zulu.

“On a day that was suppose to be my happiest, became my saddest. I shall forever love you.”

Tatiana Mutumba was supposed to don her graduation gown on the 19th of July, 2024 at Evelyn Hone College after years of hardwork and perseverance.

Credit: Zambian Media