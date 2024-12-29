Grimes Informs Azealia Banks That She Wasn’t “Dumped” By Elon Musk

Grimes refuted claims by Azealia Banks that she was “dumped” by her former partner Elon Musk. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the singer clarified the narrative surrounding their split for the rap star. Addressing the breakup directly, the singer wrote, “I didn’t ‘get dumped.’ I bounced. My amazing baby is asleep in my bed beside me, I’m in love. No regrets. Life is as beautiful as you want it to be.” In a follow-up, she praised Banks, calling her “the best hater on the planet” and “the da Vinci of insults.”

Musk and Grimes share three children. The pair announced their separation in September 2021 after three years together, stating they “still love each other.” Grimes’ relationship with Musk has not been without controversy, particularly regarding custody disputes over their children. Last year, she sued Musk for custody of Tau, alleging he was preventing her from visiting their son.

In a now-deleted tweet, she wrote, “Tell Elon to let me see my son or plz respond to my lawyer.” She also shared her mother’s plea to Musk, asking that the children be allowed to visit their great-grandmother, who is in palliative care. Grimes has subtly criticized Musk in recent months. She appeared to echo Olivia Rodrigo’s sentiment that men aspiring to go into space are “a little too full of [themselves].” She also voiced support for Musk’s daughter Vivian, who publicly rejected his claims about being “killed by the woke mind virus.”

Meanwhile, Banks remains embroiled in her own controversies, recently issuing a $1 million cease-and-desist letter to The 1975’s Matty Healy following a heated online exchange. Azealia’s issues with Grimes added to the rap star’s many feuds in 2024. Throughout the year, Banks beefed with Lil Nas X, GloRilla, Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, and Matt Healy. Azealia attempted to spawn a reaction from Beyonce; however, the rapper received no response from the icon.