GROWING TREND OF ACTING MINISTERS REPRESENTING MINISTRIES THEY DO NOT FULLY UNDERSTAND WORRYING

By Lukundo Nankamba

Development Activist Elias Mulenga is concerned about the growing trend of acting ministers representing ministries they do not fully understand when the substantive ministers travel on national duty.

There has been a growing trend in the recent past in which one minister takes up questions from more than 2 ministries in parliament in an acting capacity, while the responsible ministers are reportedly attending to other national duties.

Mr Mulenga is concerned that this inconsistency may affect service delivery going forward as most acting ministers do not have full knowledge on how to address and articulate important national matters.

He tells Phoenix News that while ministers attend to other national duties, they must prioritize their ministries to ensure effective performance.

But Centre for Policy Dialogue Executive Director Caroline Katotobwe says there is no need to raise concern whenever ministers stand in for each other as directors and experts work in a particular ministry work with the acting minister and provide information on pertinent issues.

PHOENIX NEWS