GRZ DECISION TO REMOVE INDIVIDUALS FROM MULTIPLE FISP COOPERATIVES RECEIVES PRAISE

By Michael Nyumbu

Headman Siamungala in Cooma Chiefdom, Ranford Munsaka, says government’s decision to remove farmers in multiple Cooperatives on the Farmers Input Support Program FISP is progressive.

Munsaka hopes the removal of those in more than one cooperative will create room for those not on FISP.

The headman says the situation in villages is not pleasing because some Cooperatives are repetition of the same people, who end up doubling their inputs to resale them.

He says government should consider working with the local traditional leadership to ensure some irregularities around farmer based programs are well solved.

Munsaka submits that FISP has still left many people disadvantaged because some beneficiaries are not even farmers but business people who get inputs for sale.

Last week, Southern Province Minister, Cornelius Mweetwa, disclosed that some farmers are in more than one Cooperative, depriving others the opportunity to benefit from FISP.

He however said government through the Ministry of Agriculture is currently cleaning up the system by removing such individuals and living them in only one Cooperative.