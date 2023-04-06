GRZ OFFICE ASSISTANT ACCUSED OF OBTAINING K1,500, PROMISING JOB TO A TEACHER

AN Office Assistant from the Choma District Education Office has appeared before the Choma Magistrate Court for obtaining money and promising a job to a teacher.

This is a matter in which Lazarous Musaka aged 25 stands charged with one count of obtaining money by false pretence contrary to the laws of Zambia.

Particulars in the matter are that Musaka while being employed as an Office Assistant under the Ministry of Education on unknown dates but between 1st and 31st August 2021 did obtain K1, 500 from James Maleki.

Musaka is alleged to have promised Maleki that he would facilitate his employment during the 2021 teacher recruitment program, an offense he has since denied.

Senior Resident Magistrate Selia Kanunka has since adjourned the matter to 18th and 19th May, 2023 for commencement trial.