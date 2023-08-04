GRZ RECALLS 87 DIFFERENT TYPES OF MEDICINES FROM MARKET

THE Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority-ZAMRA has recalled 87 different types of medicines and other substances manufactured by Leben Laboratories Private Limited of India from the country’s market.

The recalled products include injections, tablets, cough syrups, capsules and ointments among others.

The Authority has also suspended marketing authorizations for all medicines manufactured by Leben Laboratories Private Limited for five years.

ZAMRA Director General, Makomani Siyanga says the quality, safety and efficacy of the recalled products is not guaranteed.

Siyanga has directed that all health facilities, pharmaceutical outlets and members of the public in possession of any product manufactured by Leben should stop distribution, dispensing or use of the products.