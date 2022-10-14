GRZ To Create Team Of Doctors To Examine Enock Mwepu’s Heart Condition – Nalumango

GRZ TO CREATE TEAM OF DOCTORS TO EXAMINE MWEPU’S HEART CONDITION – NALUMANGO

By Evans Liyali

Government has disclosed that it is considering constituting a group of Zambian Medical Doctors to assess Zambia National Football Team Captain, Enock Mwepu’s hereditary heart condition.

Speaking in Parliament during the Vice President’s question time Friday morning, Republican Vice President, Mutale Nalumango, stated that a team of Medical Experts will be constituted to examine Mwepu’s condition.

Nalumango said government is saddened that Mwepu has been forced to retire from football due to his hereditary heart condition.

She was responding to Mufulira Member of Parliament, Golden Mwila, who wanted to know whether government will constitute a team of local doctor to examine Mwepu’s condition.