Guard ZESCO, Don’t Fall for the Privatisation Sweet Talk

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba wrote;

Privatisation Reloaded; “We are selling state assets. Buy shares, own the companies. Retire and enjoy your money. Own Zambia Sugar, own Chilanga Cement, own ZCCM, own ZANACO, establish your own airline. with your friends in the diaspora”

It was a big and criminal lie.

It was mere rhetoric that gave away 225 Zambia’s key state-owned enterprises and surrendered them to multi-nationals.

What was left of Zambia? It was de-industrialised and has left us with the legacy of high unemployment.

So this talk about open access, taking transmission and distribution network off ZESCO and the introduction of net metering will but benefit multinational corporations..Check the case of Britain and France.

There is a huge debate about high energy prices and huge accumulated debt burden by domestic households.

Don’t fall for the sweet rhetoric.

And what is worrying is the manner the President, by his own confession, is literally bullying state and regulatory institutions to effect decisions on ZESCO that require consensus and in some cases parliamentary approval as provided in Article 210 of the Republican Constitution.

Remember many of the current leaders are literally agents of Independent Power Producers. They have had commercial interests in the sector for decades.

Please guard ZESCO, it’s one of the few national strategic assets remaining in the hands of the people.

If President Hakainde Hichilema is confident of these proposals about ZESCO, he should present them before Parliament as required by the Constitution. Article 210 states that any sale, transfer or change of key national assets requires two-thirds majority parliamentary approval