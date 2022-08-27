GUESSING HISTORY OF SOME SELECTED LUSAKA COMPUNDS

Once upon a time there was a large farm which was made up of what is now southern Lusaka, owned by a farmer John Laing, hence the compound by the same name.

He lived there with his wife and family. He had general workers who

lived on different parts of the farm, but some of his workers lived on the side where they were looking after chickens what is now known as “Kuku” compound or “Kwa Kuku”. Along came a youngman,John Howard, whomarried Mr Laing’s daughter.

John Laing gave John Howard a part of his farm to manage, now known by his name as well.

When Mr Laing died, his wife moved out of the house to live at a new site. The old home stead is now known as”Chibolya” compound, meaning abandoned place in Nyanja

The new place where Mrs Laing moved to became known as “Kwa Mrs” or”Misisi”compound as we now know it today.

Before her death, Mrs Laing decided to give her faithful workers some of the land, this area is now known as “Chawama”, to acknowledge the good deed done.