From the office of the Secretary General.

UPND Secretary General Batuke Imenda, 0977821364/0976503165

GUIDELINES TO JOINING OR REJOINING UPND

The United Party for National Development wishes to guide those intending to either join the party for the first time or rejoin after defecting to other political parties for various reasons as follows:

All former UPND members

that left the Party before the General elections to join other political parties and those that stood as independent candidates who wish to now rejoin the party should apply in writing to the party structures; which are branches, Constituencies, Wards, Districts or Provinces.

Where it is not practicable to do so in the foregoing structures , applicants can tender letters through the Secretary General at the National Headquarters.

The Party will not hold a fanfare display of the people joining the party for the first time or those rejoining after leaving the party.

Once the party is in receipt of the said applications, the applications will be scrutinised and the final decision will be communicated to the applicants accordingly.