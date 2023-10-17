Guinea junta arrests 12 protesting journalists

Guinean security forces have arrested a dozen journalists who were demonstrating against alleged media censorship in the country, local media report.

Among those arrested in Monday’s protests was the secretary-general of the Union of Professionals of the Press of Guinea (SPPG), Sekou Jamal Pendessa, local media said.

The union had called a march in the capital Conakry to demand that the authorities lift restrictions placed on a popular news website, Guineematin and to protest against other violations of press freedom.

Guineematin has reportedly been blocked in Guinea for the last two months.

Guinea’s ruling junta, which has banned protests since 2022, has not provided any explanation for the blockage.

“The mixed police and gendarmerie forces gassed us,” Abdouramane Diallo, an SPPG official, told AFP.

He said that one journalist was slightly injured during the protests.

The journalists were brought to a court after being accused of taking part in an illegal assembly.