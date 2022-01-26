GUINEA PRESIDENT FORGIVES NATIONAL TEAM BUT ORDERS THEM TO BRING BACK MONEY BUDGETED FOR QUARTERFINALS, SEMIFINALS AND FINALS

GUINEA president colonel Mamady Doumboya has forgiven the national team for not winning the 2021 Afcon, the assignment he gave them before the start of the games.

Initially, the president told the team to either lift the title or refund the money spent on the their preparation, food and accomodation.

But the president has changed his mind as he has ordered the team not to refund the money spent, however, he has directed the Football Association to return the untouched cash budgeted for quarterfinals, semis and the finals as they only went up to the last 16 where they got beaten 1-0 by The Gambia.

The president further explained that his earlier words were just meant to motivate the team to take the games seriously.

Credit:Zambian Soccer Magazine