GULFSTREAM G650 JET POPULAR AMONG THE RICH – EXPERT

By Rhodah Kesia Mvula

An Aviation Expert has explained that the Gulfstream G650 ER is popular among the rich and there are about 500 of its kind in the world.

In responding to a query by Diamond News on how the enhanced features on the jet operate, Captain Alick Sakala says the jet can fly 500 nautical miles further than the normal G650.

Captain Sakala says the J-Music is part of the defence system developed by an Israeli firm, Elbit Systems and it is designed to protect the aircraft against missiles.

Captain Sakala explains that the stimulator is a machine that is made to simulate the actions of the aircraft but normally no one buys the stimulator.

On Thursday, Defence Minister Ambrose Lufuma disclosed that the Presidential Jet, Gulfstream G650 ER purchase cost USD 194.9 million including the enhanced features such as the J-Music and Stimulator which cost USD 50 million and USD 60 Million respectively. S