“Gunmen broke into my house” – Phat Joe denies he was evicted from home

South African radio and television personality Phat Joe has denied that he is being thrown out of his home despite widespread reports that he was being evicted after failing to settle his rental arrears.

According to various reports, Phat Joe and his family were evicted from their home, which cost more than R40 000 a month to rent. This, according to reports, after he failed to keep up with his rent, which accumulated to over R600 000 since he last paid in November 2022.

As a result, an order was handed to Phat Joe by the Western Cape High Court which stated that they’d be evicted from the apartment by 31 May, and “should they fail or refuse to leave the property by the deadline, the sheriff was authorised to evict them on Saturday, 1 June.”

In an interview on MacG’s Podcast and Chill, Phat Joe said he was involved in a dispute with his landlord, which had seen some gunmen even break into his house as they tried to extort R300 000 from him.

“For three years I stayed there [with] no problems. They tried to extort me out of R300,000. I said no. A dispute began at that point over a year ago.

“That dispute evolved into gunmen breaking into my house, all types of court cases, and now they are taking pictures of my daughter and publishing them online. I’m truly in a fight,” he said.

However, Phat Joe admitted that some of his belongings had been repossessed by a sheriff at the behest of his landlord.

“What we did was in March, we were beating them in court. They asked us for a settlement. We agreed to the settlement. The settlement was we would vacate the place at the end of May or by June 1.

“Then both parties, through our lawyers, went to the high court and made it an order of the court. There was no eviction. They said we were kicked out on the streets. That’s not true as well.”