Gunsh0ts fired at a campaign office for Kamala Harris in Arizona

Gunsh0ts were fired at a campaign office for U.S. Presidential nominee Kamala Harris in a Phoenix suburb, causing damage but no injuries.

Damage from several bullets was found to the building and windows following reports of gunfire after midnight on Monday, local time.

The incident, which happened days before Harris’ scheduled visit to the state, is being investigated by Tempe police.

Police claim this is the second shooting incident in as many weeks after the building was targeted previously.

According to the Arizona Republic, a similar incident happened at the same office on September 16 when rounds from a pellet or BB gun were also shot.

“We are grateful to Tempe Police for coming quickly to the scene and are fortunate no one was present or injured,” Sean McEnerney, the Arizona Democratic Party coordinated campaign manager, said in a statement, according to the AP.

The shooting comes on the heels of the second attempt on U.S. presidential candidate, Donald Trump’s life at his West Palm Beach golf course on September 15.