GUNSHOT AS LUNDAS ANNOUNCE THEIR CHIEF’S DEATH AFTER TWO DAYS

They fired a gunshot to officially announce the death of Senior Chief Kanongesha of the Lunda people of Mwinilumga district in North Western province, reports Martha Banda.

The Lunda people of Mwinilumga through their tradition leadership finally announced the death of their Chief who died two days ago this morning.

Jabes Kayanda disclosed in a message to his fellow Lunda tribesmates that the official announcement was made at 6AM local time.

In a statement below obtained by Zambian Eye, Kayanda said there is a way the death of Chief is announced.

Good morning Sons and Daughters of the Most God and Blessed People.

A dark cloud has fallen on the Lunda family. Ñooma ya Lunda yinalokoki ku Chikota cha Lunda. Mwanta Nyilamba has announced that his Nephew Mwanta Kanongesha Mulumbi Datuma Il who ascend to thrown in 1994 has gone to join his Ancestors.

Mwanta Nyilamba together with Prime Minister Kanampumba Sambawulu announced the breaking news at 06:00hrs today 15th Mat 2022 after a gunshot. As we say atudañu are all over the Chikota cha Lunda palace.

As Lundas they is process of announcing the death of the chief in traditional way that’s why you never seen some us commenting on earlier posting. Let’s mourn our chief.

