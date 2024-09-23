GUNTILA MULEYA FAMILY SPEAKS OUT, WANTS SPEEDY TRIAL



The Family of murdered Independent Broadcasting Authority IBA Director General, Guntila Muleya, has spoken saying the murder trial of the deceased should not unnecessarily delay.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with Diamond News, Family Spokesperson Muleya Munsaaka says the death of Mr. Muleya still hurts.



He says it has been very difficult for the family to adjust describing the deceased as a pillar of the family.



Mr. Muleya was gruesomely murdered on July 28, 2024.



