Gwembe Man who was reported missing has been found with a woman inside one of the rooms at a named lodge in Kanyama compound

MISSING GWEMBE MAN FOUND IN A KANYAMA LODGE

The Zambia Police Service writes…

July 14, 2024 – A 55-year-old man of Gwembe District in Southern Province, who was reported missing on July 10, 2024, has been found with a woman inside one of the rooms at a named lodge in Kanyama compound.

Police were investigating a case in which Farewell Moonga is alleged to have been abducted by unknown suspected criminals who were demanding a ransom of K3,000.

Investigations revealed that Mr. Moonga came to visit his 31-year-old daughter in Lusaka’s Chainda compound and on July 8, 2024, around 15:00 hours, he is alleged to have left home and never returned.

This prompted the daughter to report him as a missing person to Police on the same day. Investigation were instituted immediately.

On July 10, 2024, around 12:30 hours, her daughter informed officers that she recieved a phone call from an unknown person, using Mr. Moonga’s contact number. It is alleged that the caller introduced himself as Police Officer-In-Charge of a Police Station he never disclosed, and that they were holding the victim in Police custody. He was demanding money amounting to K3,000 for the victim to be released.

Police intensified investigations and on July 13, 2024, the ‘victim’ was found with a 37-year-old woman inside one of the rooms at a named lodge in Kanyama compound.

Investigations further revealed that the K3,000 was needed for him to settle the bills he, together with the woman, accumulated while at the lodge.

He is detained in Police custody.

Danny Mwale

Deputy Police Public Relations Officer