HAABAZOKA CONFIDENT IMF DEAL WILL HELP IN DEBT RESTRUCTURING

By Nandi Nthani

Economist, Lubinda Haabazoka, is hopeful that the recently approved 1.3-billion US Dollars Extended Credit Facility by the International Monetary Fund-IMF, will assist in restructuring Zambia’s debt.

Haabazoka has since applauded government for securing the IMF loan, stating that it will help in stabilizing the country’s Micro Economic Environment, the Exchange Rate, as well as the Inflation Rate.

He suggests that government prioritizes the agriculture sector as well as Value Addition to various products, to ensure that paying back the IMF package will not be difficult in the face of an active industralised environment.

Haabazoka has also appealed to government to clarify on conditions that accompanied approval of the IMF loan.

Meanwhile, a resident of Choma’s Kamunza Township, Osphine Moono, has called for more highlighting on what it means for ordinary citizens following the approval of the IMF Loan.

Moono says she has not heard about the IMF and their operations, adding that the glimpses she gets from the media does create an understanding that she requires on the issue.