HAABAZOKA EXTOLS GOVT. ON REMOVAL OF TAXES ON ELECTRIC CARS





ECONOMIST Lubinda Habazooka has commended the government over the removal of taxes on import of electric vehicles.





Speaking in a telephone interview with ZANIS, Dr Haabazooka says the move shows that the government is committed to encouraging use of vehicles that are environmentally friendly.





Dr Haabazoka added that electric vehicles are expensive, and that the government is making them affordable to the citizenry by removing other taxes and leaving only Value Added Tax (VAT).





He added that the government will be saving money by reducing over- dependence on fuel that is imported at a high cost from other countries.



Meanwhile, a car dealer in Lusaka, Charles Mwanza, has called on the government to increase charging points for electric vehicles as this move will attract a lot of imports on electric cars.





Mr Mwanza added that the government should also consider lowering taxes on hybrid vehicles in order to make the transition to electric cars smoother.





He emphasised that this move will increase the uptake of electric vehicles, which will reduce emission of fumes in the atmosphere that has contributed to the current climate change crisis the country is facing.