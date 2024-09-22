Haaland must prove himself in big matches – Mikel Obi

Former Nigerian football icon Mikel Obi has called on Manchester City’s star forward, Erling Haaland, to step up and prove his abilities during pivotal games for the club.

Obi acknowledged Haaland’s impressive goal-scoring feats in European football but noted that the Norwegian striker has yet to consistently shine in crucial matches, especially in the Champions League.

The ex-Chelsea star highlighted that Haaland’s performances in major encounters have not been as dominant as expected, suggesting that he could follow the example of Lionel Messi, who made a lasting impact in key moments throughout his career, solidifying his status as one of the game’s greatest players.

“Right now, he hasn’t [shown up in big games]. We can agree on that.

I want to see him, on Sunday, show up in the big games, which is what Messi did,” he said, as shared by Vince on X.

The retired Nigerian footballer made his remarks after Manchester City’s goalless draw against Inter Milan in their 2024/2025 UEFA Champions League opener.

Despite an explosive start to the Premier League with nine goals in four matches, Haaland couldn’t find the net in the Champions League game.

Premier League pundits have often criticized Haaland for lacking versatility, claiming he’s primarily a finisher. However, the Norwegian striker has brushed off the criticism, stating that such comments don’t affect him.