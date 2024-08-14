Haaland To Battle Foden, Rodri For PFA Player Of The Year Award



Manchester City star, Erling Haaland will battle with teammates Phil Foden and Rodri for the PFA Player of the Year award following another impressive showing last season.

Haaland enjoyed another successful campaign with 38 goals in all competitions as City lifted a record-breaking fourth consecutive Premier League title.

The Norway star won the PFA award after City’s treble-winning campaign in 2022-23.

Rodri was a key figure in City’s midfield during their latest Premier League triumph and also helped Spain win Euro 2024.

England playmaker Foden scored 27 goals last season for Pep Guardiola’s men.

Chelsea forward Cole Palmer, Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard and Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins have also been shortlisted for the prize.

Chelsea star, Cole Palmer enjoyed a breakthrough season with 22 goals and 11 assists in the Premier League to lead Chelsea to a fifth place finish.

He is the only player to be nominated for both the young player of the year award and the PFA Player of the year gong.