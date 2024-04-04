HACKERS DEMANDING $10,000- Cosmas Chileshe



Cosmas Chileshe writes:

Sextortion Facebook scam:

To all my Facebook followers

I’ve received several calls from my contacts regarding superimposed explicit images that scammers have created to which they made racking up fraudulent charges amounting to $10,000. The hackers have made threats about my career and family members if I do not give in to their extortionist demands.

Hackers have taken control of my images and created a fake Facebook account impersonating and posting explicit images. Police and ZICTA are investigating the matter.

Kindly do not accept any friend requests or download images being circulated to avoid possible hacking into your accounts.