HADODI HACHISANGA: Police Pick Former Diplomat Bangwe Navilley For Running A Rogue Page Promoting Hate Speech

POLICE PICK FORMER DIPLOMAT BANGWE NAVILLEY.
The Anti Cyber Security of the Zambia has picked former diplomat Bangwe Navilley for running a rogue page promoting hate speech.
Mr. Navilley is alleged running a page called Hadodi Hachisanga , which has been insulting President Hakainde Hichilema.
The said Facebook page previously called “Dodi Chisanga” is issuing inflamatory statements against President Hakainde Hichilema.
Minister of Home Affairs and Interior Security, Jack Mwiimbu warned individuals hiding under the cyber space to defame people.
The government has invoked section 54 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act number two of 2021 to deal with people practising online hate speech, propaganda, defamation, and abuse of children online.
But why doing bad things you journalist?
Under what law is he being charged? The Presidential defamation law doesnt exist. Noone person is protected more than another in Zambia. If you will arrest this guy then you will arrest ZO’s publisher too because Saboyi will say you have defamed her. Mwamba will also say the same. Mmembe and Mutinta will also take publishers to court. Bwana Mwiingu learn democracy-we know its too strange an animal for you because you have never done any political science
Great job
Hakainde is a false prophet. He used to cry like a baby every time the PF harassed him. He promised to end this harassment if voted in. Yet after being voted in, he has turned out to be worse than the one he replaced. He should understand that people are suffering and feel desperate. Things are very difficult. Voters are confused to see tax payers money being offered as bounty reward to aid in the capture of an ordinary citizen, an MP for that matter, a whole K2 million kwacha being wasted on a non dangerous sick man. And now it appears as if every UPND member, which is 99.99 percent Tonga, will get compensated for one reason or the other. Next they will lie that they got beaten for speaking Tonga and need to be compensated at least K1 million each. One way or the other, before 2026, they will all be millionaires.
Vote wisely in 2026.