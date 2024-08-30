HADODI HACHISANGA: Police Pick Former Diplomat Bangwe Navilley For Running A Rogue Page Promoting Hate Speech

POLICE PICK FORMER DIPLOMAT BANGWE NAVILLEY.

The Anti Cyber Security of the Zambia has picked former diplomat Bangwe Navilley for running a rogue page promoting hate speech.

Mr. Navilley is alleged running a page called Hadodi Hachisanga , which has been insulting President Hakainde Hichilema.

The said Facebook page previously called “Dodi Chisanga” is issuing inflamatory statements against President Hakainde Hichilema.

Minister of Home Affairs and Interior Security, Jack Mwiimbu warned individuals hiding under the cyber space to defame people.

The government has invoked section 54 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act number two of 2021 to deal with people practising online hate speech, propaganda, defamation, and abuse of children online.

Zambian Rock