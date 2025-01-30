HAIMBE CALLS FOR CALM AS GOVERNMENT ENGAGES WITH U.S.A ON POLICY CHANGES



Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Mulambo Haimbe has urged Zambians not to panic following policy changes by the United States of America government, assuring that the Zambian government is in talks with the US Embassy in Zambia on the pronounced policy changes.





The Minister made the call this afternoon after engaging in a fruitful meeting with Mr. Michael C. Gonzales, United States of America Ambassador to Zambia.





Mr Haimbe said Government trusts in the good relationship that has continued between the Zambian government and the United States government.





“The process is being managed based on the good relations by the two governments,” assured Mr. Haimbe.

The Minister assured that Zambian Line Ministries are equally working closely and will continue engaging and exchange views to effectively manage the Policy transition process.