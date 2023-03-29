HAIMBE CLEARS AIR ON DEMOCRACY SUMMIT AGENDA

MINISTER of Justice Mulambo Haimbe has urged Zambians not to be swayed by false speculation concerning the agenda at the forthcoming Summit For Democracy which opens in Lusaka tomorrow.

ZANIS reports that speaking at a Media Briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. Haimbe said people should ignore the speculation but focus on the official thematic areas of the international democratic showpiece.

He reiterated that the event will be centered on participation of women, youth and persons with disabilities in the electoral processes, freedom of expression, the role of media and civil society in promoting transparent and credible elections.

Mr. Haimbe added that other thematic areas include transparency in political party financing and independence and autonomy of electoral management bodies.

He said that any other area that is being speculated should therefore be treated as false.

Critics, mainly opposition political parties, have said the summit slated for 29th and 30th March 2023 in Lusaka will be used to champion LGBTQ rights.