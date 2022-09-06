HAIMBE INTERFERING IN MALANJI, LUSAMBO CASE-NAKACINDA

Lusaka -6th August 2022

The Patriotic Front has expressed shock that the Justice Minister Hon. Mulambo Haimbe came to court and sat on the lawyers benches in a petition matter where Hon. Joseph Malanji and Hon. Bowman Lusambo has requested the Constitutional Court to interpret Article 72(4).

The Constitutional Court judges; Justice Munalula, Justice Mulonda, Justice Mulenga, Justice Chisunka and Judge Mulongoti sat to hear the matter.

PF Member of the Central Committee and Information and Publicity, Raphael Nakacinda has said the action by Hon. Haimbe is an act of intimidation against the Court.

Mr. Nakacinda said the desperate attempt to undermine the Judiciary by Mr. Haimbe was regrettable and.must be condemned.

He said even lawyers expressed surprise that a sitting Justice Minister came to court in a matter where the state was adequately represented by the Attorney General and the Solicitor General.

The Constitutional Court was hearing a petition in which Hon. Bowman Lusambo and Hon. Joe Malanji have sought interpretation of article 72(4) of the Constitution as earlier carried out by the Electoral Commission of Zambia in relation to Kwacha and Kabushi Constituencies.

The Court has adjourned for matter for Judgements at 14;30hrs on Thursday 7th August 2022.