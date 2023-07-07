Haimbe Must Abandon Abrogation of the Constitution- Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

Haimbe Must Abandon Abrogation of the Constitution

By Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba

The Constitution provides that the Director of Public Prosecutions is the Chief Prosecutor for the Government and Head of the National Prosecutions Authority (Article 180(3)).

By proposing amendments to the National Prosecution Authority Act of 2010, that provides for another head of the Board of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, the Minister of Justice, Hon. Mulambe Haimbe and his Government are abrogating the Constitution.

This subsidiary law, the National Prosecutions Authority (amendment) Bill of 2023, will not be tenable as it will undermine the Constitution.

Similarly to provide for the independence and autonomy of the Central Bank, the Bank Governor is also the Board Chairperson of the Bank of Zambia Board as provided for under 13 (1) (a) of the Act.

It is for this reason and and as provided for by the Constitution, that the DPP is the Chairperson of the National Prosecutions Authority Board.

Therefore, Hon. Mulambe Haimbe and the Executive must abandon this illegal pursuit seeking to amend the law to provide for a stranger at law to control the office of the DPP.