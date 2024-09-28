Haiti President trends online after drinking directly from a massive jug during his speech at the UN General Assembly

Haiti’s transitional leader, Edgar Leblanc Fils, became the centre of attention during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) due to an unexpected action.

While addressing the assembly, Fils opted for an unconventional approach to quench his thirst, reaching for a large pitcher of water. Unfortunately, the attempt backfired as he ended up spilling water on his suit, appearing to miss his mouth entirely before hastily returning the pitcher to the podium.

The incident has sparked discussions online, with social media users seizing the moment to poke fun at the situation. Some speculated whether it was mismanagement by UN staff for not providing a glass, while others humorously questioned the legitimacy of the incident. Comments ranged from disbelief—”No way this is real? Is this legit?”—to empathetic observations about the lack of a simple drinking glass.

Fils’s rise to leadership comes after armed gangs in Haiti removed former Prime Minister Ariel Henry from power earlier this year. As the President of the Presidential Council of the Transition of the Republic of Haiti, Fils is tasked with establishing a new government in a nation facing significant challenges, including the ongoing migration crisis where many Haitians seek entry into the United States.