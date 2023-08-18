Hakainde can’t dialogue, he thinks he knows it all – Davies Chama

Hakainde can’t dialogue, he thinks he knows it all – Chama

Hakainde Hichilema thinks he knows it all, says Patriot Front national chairman Davies Chama.

Speaking in an interview, Chama said the President’s calls for dialogue are pretentious because he does not believe in dialogue as he “thinks he knows it all.”

He said that the recent meeting that was held between Head of State and OCIDA, where President Hakainde Hichilema got infuriated over concerns raised by organisation on regional appointments, is an indication that Hichilema is not open to dialogue.

Chama said that President Hichilema and the UPND administration want to pretend that they have an open door policy and are open dialogue, and yet he does not want to take advice “from stakeholders.”

"In one breath the Head of State wants to pretend that he is open to dialogue, and yet in another breath he is not accommodating divergent views from stakeholders. That's hypocrisy," Chama said. "He thinks he knows it all. And that is tantamount dictatorship and should not be allowed in modern democracy…