HAKAINDE HAS LOST CREDIBILITY… Zambians must fire him before 2026 – NAWAKWI

HAKAINDE HAS LOST CREDIBILITY – NAWAKWI … Zambians must fire him before 2026

Hakainde Hichilema has lost credibility and Zambians must fire him before 2026, says FDD leader Edith Nawakwi.

Speaking with Daily Revelation on the announcement by the UPND administration to Zambians that load shedding will be commencing in the next few days for an average six hours daily, on account of the low water levels, Nawakwi, who served as Energy minister among several ministerial positions she held, said Zambians were now tired of what she described as President Hichilema’s lies, saying they should fire him before 2026.

She claimed that the President had not moved into State House for fear that he would not perform and therefore did not want to face the embarrassment of packing his belongings from State House

Nawakwi described the remarks by Energy minister Peter Kapala as lies, arguing that last year there were floods in the country with the Zambezi river basin bursting with flood waters, and that those waters arrive somewhere between August to October in the collection basins.

“These people are talking as if they are the first ones in government. That’s why some of us get very disappointed with their behavior. I was minister of Energy, I am an energy economist. I was working at the Ministry of Energy and water Development. I understand the rivers of Zambia and how the water flows. My job was to understand the Zambezi River, its tributaries and how water collects into the Kafue and Zambezi basin,” Nawakwi said. “So this nonsense of thinking that Zambians are foolish should stop. The truth is that they have got contracts to export power, that’s the… https://dailyrevelationzambia.com/hakainde-has-lost-credibility-nawakwi-zambians-must-fire-him-before-2026/